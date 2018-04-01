New month, new week, same old Mercury retrograde. We'll remain in this backspin's shadow for this entire week — until the 15th, actually — and we'd be lying if we said it's all sunshine and roses that lie ahead.
But, for every demand that's made of us there's an opportunity to grow stronger (or, at the very least, more creative at finding the loophole). This week calls on all of us to meet challenges head on, but in our own unique way. A rough-and-tumble Aries wouldn't attack a problem the same way an even-keeled Libra would, right?
Joining the Mercurial choir this week are Mars and Saturn. The former is decisive, the latter is cautious — don't be surprised if you feel like you're being pulled in opposite directions. Again, there's a way through this period if you're willing to learn, adapt, and rise above the chaos.
Read on to discover what lies ahead (and how to tackle it with aplomb).