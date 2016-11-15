For all of those people who have criticized Game Of Thrones for its sex and violence, Arya has something to say to you. Or, at least, she should would have if her scene didn't get deleted.
As Uproxx pointed out, the newly released Season 6 Game of Thrones DVD and Blu-ray set includes a never before scene of Arya watching the play in Braavos called The Bloody Hand, which fans should remember.
But in this scene, Arya watches the players poke fun at Joffrey, who is cast as comic relief. In fact, Tyrion is the bad guy who is trying to steal the Iron Throne.
Arya laughs at "Joffrey" being hit by his flatulent father Robert Baratheon, but the two women standing next to her are upset by the scene's vulgarity. “Violence and profanity. How original," they say.
It's then that things get a little meta as Arya scoffs, “Why don’t you just leave then?” But the women stay, looking on repulsed by what they see.
Is it just us, or does this sound like the writers giving their two cents on their show's penchant for sex and violence?
Skip ahead to the 4:20 mark to check it out for yourself.
