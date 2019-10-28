Why Does This Halloween Costume Cost $900?

Halloween costumes are like prom dresses: Chances are you only ever wear them once. And yet, that doesn't seem to get in the way of people forking over serious cash for something they are going to sport for a single evening of revelry. (The wonders of consumer culture never cease to amaze, right?)
So what might a couple hundred bucks buy from this year's online costume rack? You could drop a ton of dough to dress up like Harley Quinn, since, like Hansel, she's so hot right now. Or maybe a Storm Trooper ensemble is more your style? You're in luck. You can get one at Target for a cool $1000. On the fairytale side of things, it is possible to purchase a replica of the silk gown Cinderella wore to the ball for $950. If none of these are meeting your costume needs, don't sweat it. There are plenty more where those came from. Just take a look.
