We Are (Almost) All Discount Shoppers, New Report Says

A successful discount-shopping binge might be your guilty pleasure. Or maybe you're unabashedly flaunting that Maxxinista life. (Hey, we're all for that.) Guess what: You're definitely not the only one with a hankering for a damn good deal. Far from it, actually, according to a report from NPD Group released recently.
The research firm discovered that the vast majority of apparel purchases nationally — 75%, to be exact — are made by shoppers who dig off-price retailers, according to Quartz. These purchases are made across different retail channels, including both brick-and-mortar and e-comm, at places like Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, Ross, and Saks Off 5th.
“Off-price retailers are resonating with fashion- and cost-conscious consumers alike, and are stealing department-store business for good reason,” Marshal Cohen, NPD’s chief industry analyst, said in the report, per Quartz.
Besides the fact that you're clearly not the only one who delights in a 70%-off price reduction, the report contains some interesting insights into just how quickly more and more customers are getting onboard with discount shops. “Off-price is second only to the online channel in terms of growth rate," Cohen said in the report. For instance, discount retailers saw visits increase 4% from January to April of this year, versus the same period in 2015, per Quartz. And even a majority (71%) of those who shop luxury stores are hitting up off-price retailers, too.
All the more reason to be proud of your bargain-scouring abilities, right?
