Land's End Apologized To Angry Customers For Featuring Gloria Steinem In Its Catalog

For the past year, Land's End has been working hard on reinventing itself with a slight luxury skew, creating a shift to attract millennial customers without alienating a loyal fan base. But the new Land's End proved to be a bit too much for longtime customers this past week — though it had nothing to do with design revamps. After the brand ran an interview with Gloria Steinem in its catalog and on its website, scores of pro-life customers took to Facebook express their anger. In response to customers' incensed reactions, the wholesome retailer took the interview down and apologized.Commenters accused the brand of being "anti-child" for featuring the pro-choice feminist icon. Some customers expressed that they wouldn't be shopping at the brand or dressing their kids in Land's End threads."Those of us who love family, love children, are completely puzzled why you would promote a very vocal pro-abortion celebrity. Is this who you are, Land's End?" one customer wrote.The interview was part of the retailer's "Legend Series," which honors "individuals with different interests and backgrounds that have made a difference." It was conducted by the brand's CEO of one year, Federica Marchionni (a former Dolce & Gabbana exec tasked with bringing a bit of approachable luxury to to the brand). Interestingly, Marchionni and Steinem didn't actually discuss abortion in the feature.