The Zoe App Changed How I Think About Fats

The current vogue for obsessing over glucose spikes brings its problems. Not everyone has access to nutritionists like Dr Amati and there’s a lot of misinformation on social media. A spike is not necessarily bad in and of itself: As multiple studies (conducted by the Zoe team because they now have access to so much data) have shown, spikes are your body’s normal response to food. But other studies — like this one from Stanford — show that it’s never a bad idea to pay attention to what you eat and how it makes you feel, even if you are not predisposed to conditions like diabetes. Stanford researchers make the point that they found that perfectly healthy people’s blood glucose spiked after a bowl of cornflakes and milk and drew the conclusion that it’s “probably not such a great thing for everyone to eat.” This sort of information is now being widely disseminated thanks to Zoe, and apps like Lingo that are springing up in its wake.