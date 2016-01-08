Your Lunchtime News Feed

Khloe confirms Kendall and Harry romance
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian has seemingly confirmed that her sister Kendall is seeing Harry Styles. "Do I think they’re dating? Yes," she told the host. The pair were recently pictured together on a yacht in the Caribbean. Read more.
The Syrian government will allow aid into starving towns
The Syrian government will finally allow the delivery of crucial supplies to several besieged towns in the war-torn country — but the move may come too late for tens of thousands of starving families. More than 40,000 people in Madaya remain "at risk for further hunger and starvation," the United Nations said yesterday. Read more.
Government issues new booze guidelines
The UK's chief medical officers say new research shows any amount of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer and has issued tough new guidelines on alcohol as well as cutting recommended drinking limits, saying there is no such thing as a safe level of drinking. Men and women should consume no more than 14 units a week – equivalent to six pints of beer or seven glasses of wine – and pregnant women should not drink at all. Read more.
"Lesbian" topped the list of favourite search terms among female porn viewers
Pornhub has just published its "Year in Review" report of users' viewing habits. As for what we're watching, a resounding favourite rings out around the world: woman-on-woman. "Lesbian" topped the list of search terms among female viewers, as it did the year before, followed by "threesome," and "squirt”. Read more.
Jack Garratt comes first in BBC Sound of 2016 poll
Following in the footsteps of Years & Years, Sam Smith and Adele, 24-year-old songwriter Jack Garratt has come first in the BBC Sound of 2016 poll, it was announced today. Between this and his Brits Critics’ Choice win, he is sure to rule the charts this year. Read more.
