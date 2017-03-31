Before she got sterilised, Holly says she lived in constant fear of getting pregnant. And two years ago it happened. “I cried day and night because despite everyone saying, ‘You'll feel different when it's your own,’ I still didn't want to be anyone's mother. It was horrible. I didn't think I'd be able to go through with an abortion, so I was going to carry the little one to term and find a family for them, which I know would have broken me emotionally.” Because she miscarried naturally after a few weeks, it didn’t come to that but she was left more convinced than ever before that she doesn’t want children.