On another level, though, it is surprising that LSD would make a comeback now – if only because there are so many other new drugs on the market, like MDMA. There are also a number of analogue versions of LSD available – similar drugs, but essentially just knockoffs. There are cheap synthetic chemicals out there, such as mephedrone, or other drugs that pertain to be “legal highs”, such as the synthetic cannabis “spice”. Andy doesn't see these drugs as being in competition with one another though; he believes that the availability of these substances means "we are living in a 'polydrug society' whereby young people are, on the whole, more willing to experiment."



And at a time when young people are feeling the pinch, at around £5 for a tab, acid is a lot cheaper than some of these other drugs on the market, and provides a high that lasts a number of hours. In that sense, it’s more economically viable than street drugs like cocaine. And Dr Winstock suggests that "while the psychedelic of choice for young people has been ketamine in recent years, it’s entirely plausible that increased awareness of the harms the tranquiliser can have on your bladder might lead psychedelic users to conclude that LSD is safer."

