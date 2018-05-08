Thankfully, I have a supportive partner who not only assists me on a daily basis — whether it’s helping me out of bed, holding my hand as I safely navigate stairs, or simply listening when I need to complain — but who's also willing to speak up for me in doctors' offices. It’s only after my partner tells them, “No, I see her every day. Her pain is real and she needs something stronger,” do I see a real concern and urgency to come up with viable solutions. For now, I’ve settled on taking acetaminophen and keeping ice packs handy for relief. I also endure frequent injections of steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs, which temporarily “lubricate” my injured joint until I find a surgeon willing to perform a knee replacement. Unfortunately, the ones I’ve met with have told me that type of surgery is too risky for someone my age.