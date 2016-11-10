Josetta has held her LGBTQ+ classes at various locations over the years, helping different sections of the community along the way. Since 2014 she's been teaching a class for trans and queer people on Wednesday evenings at 56 Dean Street in Soho, London's queer heartland. This class is partly subsidised by CliniQ, a holistic sexual health and wellbeing service for all trans people, partners and friends. Martha Dunkley, director of CliniQ, says Josetta has been "a real find" and praises the "calming" and "friendly" ambience of her class.



Explaining why CliniQ decided to subsidise Josetta's class, Martha says: "There are so many body issues around being trans – from presenting differently to how you feel about your body. Because of this, being in a completely nonjudgemental space where there's no pressure to perform as any gender, where you can just be yourself, is extremely valuable. Also, Josetta's class is very gentle and she conducts it in a way that suits all fitness levels. She's careful to ask if people are having any particular problems so she can avoid anything that might cause distress."



Because of the subsidy, Josetta can afford to offer the class on what she calls a "sliding scale" of payments. "I normally ask for a small donation of £5 [to attend the class], but if people are rich and want to they can pay £10. But most people pay £5 and there are a couple of people who have no regular income and they're very welcome to come for free." Offering the class for free is very important, Josetta says, because it makes it accessible to any trans or queer person who wants to drop in on any given Wednesday. "Many of the people who use CliniQ are transitioning," she explains. "And this is a generalisation, but because of the age at which they're transitioning or perhaps some kind of mental health issue, some of them haven't been able to keep up good education and employment. I think it's quite common that some trans people may not have the disposable income to pay for a luxury like a yoga class."

