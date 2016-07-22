Talk about inspirational. Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world’s oldest yoga instructor (for real – The Guinness Book of World Records says so) and isn’t letting anything slow her down. At 97 years old, she is still teaching classes in Westchester, New York eight times a week.
We’re not even sure we could handle that workload, so major props to Tao.
We absolutely love her attitude on life. “I hadn’t realised I was so old,” Porchon-Lynch joked when speaking with CBS. She also believes that there is no such thing as saying ‘I can’t.’
At age 90, Porchon-Lynch shifted career paths and became a competitive ballroom dancer. She trained so much that she competed on America’s Got Talent in June of 2015, dancing to Pitbull’s "Fireball." (Watch it here.) She then went on to write a book called Dancing Light that focuses on the spiritual aspect of her experience. Pretty much, she’s accomplished things that would take most people multiple lifetimes to cross off their bucket list.
Turning 98 this year, we don’t foresee her slowing down and can’t wait to see what’s in store for her very exciting future.
We’re not even sure we could handle that workload, so major props to Tao.
We absolutely love her attitude on life. “I hadn’t realised I was so old,” Porchon-Lynch joked when speaking with CBS. She also believes that there is no such thing as saying ‘I can’t.’
At age 90, Porchon-Lynch shifted career paths and became a competitive ballroom dancer. She trained so much that she competed on America’s Got Talent in June of 2015, dancing to Pitbull’s "Fireball." (Watch it here.) She then went on to write a book called Dancing Light that focuses on the spiritual aspect of her experience. Pretty much, she’s accomplished things that would take most people multiple lifetimes to cross off their bucket list.
Turning 98 this year, we don’t foresee her slowing down and can’t wait to see what’s in store for her very exciting future.
ClassPass is a monthly membership that connects you to more than 8,500 of the best fitness studios worldwide. Have you been thinking about trying it? Start now on the Base Plan and get five classes per month for only £19.
Read more from ClassPass:
Here's How To Actually Ask For What You Want (& Get It)
5 Smart Strategies To Speed Up Your Morning Routine
The 5 Classes Every Beginner Should Try Once
Read more from ClassPass:
Here's How To Actually Ask For What You Want (& Get It)
5 Smart Strategies To Speed Up Your Morning Routine
The 5 Classes Every Beginner Should Try Once
Advertisement