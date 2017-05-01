After the film, Do Not Trust My Silence, won a prize in Italy, it was broadcast on Afghan TV and social media. Once openly in the public eye, Sahar was hit with abuse and people denying the problem of harassment. Yet for Sahar, this didn’t matter. “It created a vibe,” she tells me, “people talked about it and many young girls came forward about the issue. Due to my film, I have seen many more women and men talking about harassment and the intensity of it. People started doing more research about it and this has led to a decrease of it in Kabul.” Grinning, she adds, “This really showed me the power of a voice and a video. It showed me that, if others see one woman speaking up and doing something, they’ll believe they can do the same!”