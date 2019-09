Given that the answer comes from Afghanistan, it is even more astounding. The country is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman. Being outspoken in the name of women’s rights can cost you your life and even working can have dire consequences. In December of last year, five female airport workers were gunned down. Reportedly, they’d received death threats from those who disagreed with them having professions – this is now regarded as the motive for the attack. In March 2015, the brutal murder of Farkhunda Malikzada sent shockwaves around the world. She was beaten by a mob, set alight and thrown into a river in Kabul after a rumour circulated that she’d burnt the Koran. Many came to see her death as that of a martyr for women’s rights in Afghanistan.