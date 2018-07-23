Five out of the seven members of staff at the refuge are survivors of domestic abuse. Emma Armstrong, the services manager, is testament to the healing power of refuges; after suffering emotional, physical and sexual abuse for six and a half years, plus two years of abuse from the perpetrator’s friends and family, she is now helping other survivors. Her ex-partner used the threat of suicide to control her and, when she did eventually leave him, he hanged himself in their flat. When she came to work at the refuge she knew it would either make her or break her. "It made me," she says proudly. "I’ve gone from being a victim to a survivor. I now view it very differently to how I did five years ago; what was I perceiving as love? It wasn’t, it was just fear." She smiles, and adds: "He’s not the one that’s in control anymore. I am." Emma says that she’s in a better position now to help the residents at the refuge. "I’ve been there and I’ve come out the other side, so I like to show them that there is hope at the end of the tunnel."