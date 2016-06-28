“Actually – only sanitary pads are available and only in some parts of Nepal”, Shrestha answers. "Tampons are not so famous and hopefully soon ruby cups will be available on the Nepali market. We had a course on whether girls could think of other options than sanitary pads, because the ones we buy are really not very comfortable. They give you rashes. But we were given ruby cups to test out and it seems to be a really good product. In terms of tampons, I’ve heard that it’s made using toxic chemicals and that it’s not good for your health.”



Blokhus’ final comment is that changing cultures and mind-sets can be challenging and slow. "In this type of work, we do sometimes encounter resistance from more conservative people in local communities. But even in very conservative communities, there are always some people who are more open to change than others. For us, the key is identifying these – perhaps it is the school teacher, or the local nurse, or a religious leader – who is willing to listen, reflect, and act as a spokesperson and an agent of change. In every culture in the world, attitudes and values change over time.”

