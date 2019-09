Spritz hair with TONI&GUY Prep Heat Protection Mist to prevent any damage or frizz and blow-dry to a natural-straight finish. Create a soft side-parting and run a pea-sized amount of TONI&GUY Classic Shine Gloss Serum through the length of your hair to smooth any flyaways.The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait. Try plaiting a small section through the side creating a delicate and chic look, or play with the placement. Once that's done, spray with TONI&GUY Casual Flexible Hold Hairspray to set and give added definition. Experiment with embellished jewels and rings – whichever fit your style.Take the section of hair that has not been plaited and apply some TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray from mid-length to ends. Twist the hair into two small chignons and keep in place with a sectioning clip.Using a hairdryer, add heat to the hair and once cooled, remove the clips. Ensure the ends of the hair are loose to create a textured layer. Tease the hair around the hairline area for a dishevelled, mussed-up look and finish with TONI&GUY Creative Reboost Dry Shampoo "A detailed braid is a fail-safe way to vamp up your daytime look. The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait."