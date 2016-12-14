It's easy to get stuck in a hair rut, deferring to the faithful ponytail or just-rolled-out-of-bed 'do when time is short and #hairspo is low.
It seems that SS17 has heard our plea because, alongside the usual statement hairstyles, the catwalk championed another hair aesthetic: ease, with hair looks that took minimal effort but created maximum impact. Particularly now, in the bleak midwinter, when bitterly cold mornings mean we want to stay in bed for as long as possible, we're totally on board with trialling next season's effortlessly elegant hair trend early.
Instantly update your hair with these three simple catwalk-worthy looks, created with TONI&GUY International Artistic Director, Indira Schauwecker.
It seems that SS17 has heard our plea because, alongside the usual statement hairstyles, the catwalk championed another hair aesthetic: ease, with hair looks that took minimal effort but created maximum impact. Particularly now, in the bleak midwinter, when bitterly cold mornings mean we want to stay in bed for as long as possible, we're totally on board with trialling next season's effortlessly elegant hair trend early.
Instantly update your hair with these three simple catwalk-worthy looks, created with TONI&GUY International Artistic Director, Indira Schauwecker.
Straight UpAfter seasons away, sleek, glossy locks are back. Whether you style it into a high-shine slick-back, a boyish side part or keep it plain and simple (which we've opted for), a poker-straight mane is the equivalent of power dressing – but for your hair.
Advertisement
Step 1
Before styling, spritz freshly washed hair with TONI&GUY Heat Protection Mist before creating a centre parting using a tail pin comb.
Step 2
Use a high-powered hairdryer and point the nozzle downward, closing the hair cuticle to create a flat surface for a super-reflective finish. Once dry, divide the hair into sections and straighten to create a polished finish.
Step 3
Take a pea-sized amount of TONI&GUY Shine Gloss Serum and run it through the hair to help control flyaways and ensure maximum sleekness.
Step 4
Lock in the shine with TONI&GUY Flawless Sleek Creation Hairspray.
Indira's Tip: "The gentle movement in this look reflects the light and gives the hair a healthy lustre. Ensure that hair is blow-dried straight in order to smooth any unruly hairs, giving the final look an extra boost of shine."
Before styling, spritz freshly washed hair with TONI&GUY Heat Protection Mist before creating a centre parting using a tail pin comb.
Step 2
Use a high-powered hairdryer and point the nozzle downward, closing the hair cuticle to create a flat surface for a super-reflective finish. Once dry, divide the hair into sections and straighten to create a polished finish.
Step 3
Take a pea-sized amount of TONI&GUY Shine Gloss Serum and run it through the hair to help control flyaways and ensure maximum sleekness.
Step 4
Lock in the shine with TONI&GUY Flawless Sleek Creation Hairspray.
Indira's Tip: "The gentle movement in this look reflects the light and gives the hair a healthy lustre. Ensure that hair is blow-dried straight in order to smooth any unruly hairs, giving the final look an extra boost of shine."
Get KinkyAt the opposite end of the spectrum, waves and volume still held their own. Channel the wild and carefree alter ego that's dying to break out of all of us and go big on the hair.
Step 1
Before styling, apply 3-4 pumps of TONI&GUY Party Ready Volume Lotion to damp hair and then rough-dry the hair.
Step 2
Once the hair is dry, divide into sections and tong. Repeat all over until the full head of hair is curled. Apply a little TONI&GUY Matte Texture Dry Shampoo to the roots of the hair for extra lift.
Step 3
Once the curls are completely cooled, loosen the curls with your fingers and use the hairdryer to give hair a cool shot of air for a tousled look with effortless texture.
Step 4
Spritz each section with TONI&GUY Tousled Texture Creation Hairspray to set.
Indira’s Tip: "Prep is the key to creating the kink. This season it is about aiming to look your best and dressed-up becomes the new casual."
Before styling, apply 3-4 pumps of TONI&GUY Party Ready Volume Lotion to damp hair and then rough-dry the hair.
Step 2
Once the hair is dry, divide into sections and tong. Repeat all over until the full head of hair is curled. Apply a little TONI&GUY Matte Texture Dry Shampoo to the roots of the hair for extra lift.
Step 3
Once the curls are completely cooled, loosen the curls with your fingers and use the hairdryer to give hair a cool shot of air for a tousled look with effortless texture.
Step 4
Spritz each section with TONI&GUY Tousled Texture Creation Hairspray to set.
Indira’s Tip: "Prep is the key to creating the kink. This season it is about aiming to look your best and dressed-up becomes the new casual."
Advertisement
Embellished PlaitBraids have boomed this year and they're here to stay. For SS17, they've been kicked up a notch with embellishment aplenty – use hair rings for an everyday take on the trend.
Step 1
Spritz hair with TONI&GUY Prep Heat Protection Mist to prevent any damage or frizz and blow-dry to a natural-straight finish. Create a soft side-parting and run a pea-sized amount of TONI&GUY Classic Shine Gloss Serum through the length of your hair to smooth any flyaways.
Step 2
The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait. Try plaiting a small section through the side creating a delicate and chic look, or play with the placement. Once that's done, spray with TONI&GUY Casual Flexible Hold Hairspray to set and give added definition. Experiment with embellished jewels and rings – whichever fit your style.
Step 3
Take the section of hair that has not been plaited and apply some TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray from mid-length to ends. Twist the hair into two small chignons and keep in place with a sectioning clip.
Step 4
Using a hairdryer, add heat to the hair and once cooled, remove the clips. Ensure the ends of the hair are loose to create a textured layer. Tease the hair around the hairline area for a dishevelled, mussed-up look and finish with TONI&GUY Creative Reboost Dry Shampoo.
Indira’s Tip: "A detailed braid is a fail-safe way to vamp up your daytime look. The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait."
Spritz hair with TONI&GUY Prep Heat Protection Mist to prevent any damage or frizz and blow-dry to a natural-straight finish. Create a soft side-parting and run a pea-sized amount of TONI&GUY Classic Shine Gloss Serum through the length of your hair to smooth any flyaways.
Step 2
The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait. Try plaiting a small section through the side creating a delicate and chic look, or play with the placement. Once that's done, spray with TONI&GUY Casual Flexible Hold Hairspray to set and give added definition. Experiment with embellished jewels and rings – whichever fit your style.
Step 3
Take the section of hair that has not been plaited and apply some TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray from mid-length to ends. Twist the hair into two small chignons and keep in place with a sectioning clip.
Step 4
Using a hairdryer, add heat to the hair and once cooled, remove the clips. Ensure the ends of the hair are loose to create a textured layer. Tease the hair around the hairline area for a dishevelled, mussed-up look and finish with TONI&GUY Creative Reboost Dry Shampoo.
Indira’s Tip: "A detailed braid is a fail-safe way to vamp up your daytime look. The simplest way to work a braid is a three-strand plait."
Advertisement