Refinery29 contributor and Spanish speaker Eve Warlow reports from Mexico City, where she has been living for the past five months. From Mexico City markets selling piñatas in the recognisable form of a man with an orange face and yellow hair, to “Fuck Trump” T-shirts hanging outside a tourist shop on Isla Mujeres, it's clear how the people of Mexico feel about the new president of the United States. In Oaxaca, a city with a history of political protests and demonstrations, a banner draped across a building near the main square reads “Migrants are universal workers. No human in the world is illegal. Stop the xenophobic politics of Donald Trump.” This week, after just four days in office, President Trump set in motion one of his most controversial campaign pledges, one that will hit Mexicans living in both the US and Mexico hard. Once the news of his win had sunk in, a 1,000-mile-long wall – funded by the very people it is designed to keep out – seemed to most to be a pretty unrealistic prospect; an empty promise to win votes. Surely it couldn’t actually happen? But yesterday, Trump stuck two fingers up to his doubters by signing an executive order for the construction of the wall, promising not only that it will go ahead but that Mexico will “absolutely, 100%” reimburse the US for the cost. The logistics of how Trump will “make” Mexico pay for his wall are unclear, although he told ABC News that it could involve a “complicated form”. But if there's one thing uniting Mexicans across the country, it's that they should not be footing the bill – a sentiment summed up in a tweet from ex-president of Mexico Vicente Fox that said: “Sean Spicer, I've said this to @realDonaldTrump and now I'll tell you: Mexico is not going to pay for that fucking wall. #FuckingWall”. “I see no problem with the wall itself,” Hector Morales, a 27-year-old language teacher from Mexico City told me. “Every country has the right to protect their borders. But it's how he plans on building it and how we are supposed to be 'paying' for it that concerns me.” Alex Leyva, a 27-year-old set designer originally from Sonora who now lives in Mexico City, told me she’s worried about how the wall will directly affect her family. "My hometown is a border town with the US and my family still lives there. Complications on the border can affect us because my brothers go to school in Arizona while living in Mexico, and such is the case for many people I know who live and work in both countries. I think that building a wall that prevents access to the country isn’t just bigoted and racist, it’s also thoughtless." At the Women's March in Oaxaca, one of the hundreds of marches that took place across the world on 21st January, I spoke to different Mexican women about their thoughts on Trump and his xenophobic policies. “Unfortunately I think Trump is the voice of many people in the US. It's tragic but it doesn't surprise me because racism is a daily occurrence there”, said 34-year-old Artza Miroslava Calixto Rojas.