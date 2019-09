The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology defines vulvodynia as vulva pain that lasts three months or longer and is not caused by an infection, skin disorder or other medical issue; the condition can come on suddenly or slowly progress with time. There are two types. Generalised vulvodynia can be found in different areas of the vulva at different times. The pain may be constant or can come and go. Localised vulvodynia is described as pain found in one specific area of the vulva. Often associated with a burning sensation, this type of the condition is usually provoked by touch or pressure, such as sexual intercourse, inserting a tampon, or prolonged sitting. The pain, burning, irritation, or rawness can make a woman so uncomfortable that having sex, or even sitting for long periods of time, becomes unthinkable.