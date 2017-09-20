Sitting hunched at your desk all day isn't going to "give" you scoliosis. But there are two types of adult scoliosis that doctors see, and one does develop as you age, Dr. Gelb says (the other is leftover from adolescence). "As we age, we all develop degenerative changes in our spine," he says. If you grew up with a straight spine and no scoliosis, there's a chance that a disk in your spine could collapse and lead to scoliosis later on, he says. This type doesn't usually cause a curve in your back, but it can lead to radiating leg pain or difficulty walking. If you're experiencing this, see your doctor to ask if scoliosis is the culprit — even if you still have access to a school nurse, they're probably not equipped to diagnose you now.