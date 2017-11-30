The Real Reason Everyone's Teeth Look So Perfect On Instagram

To the millennial generation, the temptation of veneers is that they're often seen as an instant fix that allows you to go straight to a selfie-perfect smile in a few appointments. And it's true, says Dr. Apa, that they can do just about anything, including closing gaps, whitening discolouration, fixing evidence of grinding, making teeth longer or shorter, widening smiles, and straightening crookedness, but they're rarely a necessity for young people. While veneers and caps are the only solution for broken, ground, or short teeth, most of the other issues they address can be met with alternative methods like braces, Invisalign, or whitening treatments — but at the cost of investing much more time, which is a bigger inconvenience than ever in the Instagram age. It's up to the dentist and the patient to determine whether veneers are the most appropriate route — and it's no small decision.