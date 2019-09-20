How Other Women’s Vaginal Fluids Could Help Cure Recurring Bacterial Vaginosis

What exactly is the scientific explanation behind this? "The vaginal microbiome is fascinating. Bacteria reside within the mucus that's secreted by the vaginal tract and, in the healthy state, you essentially have a monoculture of [protective] lactobacillus bacteria," explains researcher Dr Laura Ensign, who is also co-author of the paper. "That's completely unique compared to [the microbiomes of] your gut and your skin, where the community of bacteria is very diverse. In the vagina, the dominance of these lactobacillus bacteria keeps the vaginal pH acidic, and that's how you keep other [bad] bacteria out."