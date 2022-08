TikTok Just Made Me Aware Of My Double Lip Line — Now What?

As a Black woman with full lips and a thick lip line around the border, the emerging double lip line videos on TikTok — which are currently garnering more than 6 million views on the social media app — are speaking directly to people with lips like mine. It’s a term spearheaded by Śola, a Black fashion journalist and UK-based content creator whose channel BeautyByŚola has been going viral for her make-up videos about her own double lip line . As she explains in her videos, it’s something Rihanna, FKA twigs, Gigi Hadid and more are said to have (and importantly, are celebrated for) yet double lip lines can be tricky when it comes to applying lip liner. Videos explaining how to effectively line lips like these are designed to be helpful but some have accused them of making people hyper-aware of something they may have otherwise been oblivious to. So what exactly is a double lip line and why should we care?