One of the UK's leading universities has been called out for issuing sexist advice to female students preparing for their graduation ceremony.
When students at Queen's University in Belfast registered online for their graduation ceremony, they received a series of dress code suggestions written by a male graduate of the university who now runs a private tailoring company.
According to the Belfast Telegraph, the advice stated: "Possibly the biggest mistake I see at graduation is girls treating the event like a night out. Graduation is a formal event and the dress code should match this. Short skirts and cleavage on show are totally out of the question. Think Grace Kelly, not Kim Kardashian, at least until the day is done: you can always change before heading out."
Female students were also advised to use "discreet safety pins" to avoid any "last minute wardrobe disasters." Meanwhile, male students were urged to "stick to leather and dark shades" when choosing shoes for the ceremony.
A post-graduate student at Queen's responded to the dress code suggestions with an email calling the advice "deplorable."
The student wrote in the email: "The article draws a very definitive line between male and female attire. The most offensive part of it all is the way in which it confirms the stereotypical good girl and pits her against the stereotypical bad girl."
The student added: "Are we not a bit more mature than making cleavage out to be 'bad' or even 'sacrosanct'? I feel massively condescended to and genuinely offended to be offered this advice."
The Belfast Telegraph reports that the sexist advice is no longer shown on the graduation website. Queen's called it "a dynamic webpage which is constantly updated."
