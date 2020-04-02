LGBTQI rights in Georgia: How can a vulnerable but resilient movement overcome the powerful joint forces of church and state?
While officially a secular nation, church and state are far from separate in Georgia, where homophobia is common. The Christian Orthodox Church holds great power including among government officials, resulting in homophobic and transphobic violence and discrimination throughout the country, hate crimes and murders, and state-ordered threats against LGBTQI individuals and activists.
At the same time, the feminist and LGBTQI movements in Georgia are growing stronger and more organised. In Fundamental Episode 5: “Living Out Loud,” we meet Eka Aghdgomelashvili, a Georgian feminist activist and trailblazer who led successful efforts to pass anti-discrimination laws in this former Soviet state. We also meet a young artist Eka Tkemeladze and fellow community activists who are mobilising in the tense days leading up to the IDAHOT (International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia) rally.
ABOUT SERIES
Feminist movements have the power to disrupt the status quo and radically alter the course of history for women and girls—and ALL historically marginalised people and communities globally. But what does it really look like to be a feminist leader today?
At a time of unprecedented political uprisings around the globe, from Haiti to Chile to Hong Kong to Sudan to Lebanon and beyond, Fundamental invites global audiences to engage directly with grassroots movements and community leaders who are standing up for our fundamental human rights. The series profiles a distinct set of remarkable grassroots leaders working on issues from ending child marriage in Pakistan to pursuing LGBTQI liberation in Georgia. These incredible leaders are at the front lines of fighting for gender justice, and mobilising to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world.
ABOUT GLOBAL FUND FOR WOMEN:
Global Fund for Women envisions a world in which movements for gender justice have transformed power and privilege for a few into equity and equality for all. As a feminist fund, we offer flexible support to a diverse group of partners—more than 5,000 groups across 175 countries so far—to create meaningful change that will last beyond our lifetimes. To learn more about our work, visit www.globalfundforwomen.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
