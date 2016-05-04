A few months ago, the field of Republican presidential candidates seemed absurdly crowded. And while there were once many candidates vying for the GOP's primary nomination, the race has narrowed down to Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich after Ted Cruz officially suspended his campaign last night.
After a string of primary losses to GOP front-runner Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign. The news came just days after Cruz announced that Carly Fiorina, another former presidential candidate, would be his vice presidential running mate.
"Tonight, I'm sorry to say, it appears that path has been closed," Cruz said in Indiana, after losing the state's Republican primary to Donald Trump. "Together, we left it all on the field in Indiana. We gave it everything we had. But the voters chose another path."
"We are suspending our campaign," Cruz said. "But hear me now, I am not suspending our fight for liberty."
Moment of infamy: Cruz was never afraid to speak out against Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Before making his announcement, Cruz called Trump a "pathological liar" and "utterly amoral," The New York Times reports.
On the Democratic side, the primary race is down to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
