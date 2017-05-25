What Really Happens To Your Skin When You Get Sunburned?

No matter what you tell yourself, there really is no safe or healthy way to tan. Within seconds of the skin feeling direct sun exposure, it responds by producing melanin (also known as a suntan). You might think a tan helps provide a young, healthy glow, but over time it causes just the opposite: photo-aging, changes in skin texture, wrinkling, age spots, saggy jowls, or — worst of all — skin cancer. Don’t kid yourself: There's no such thing as a base or light tan; it’s all damage and it’s all fast-tracking your skin’s aging process. If you must get that glow, reach for body bronzer or self-tanner. There are so many options available now, there’s no excuse!
So, What's The Process?
Following the initial sunburn and redness (which we’ll talk about in a minute), the skin responds by producing melanin, which gives the appearance of a tan. This is a protective function to help prevent UV damage to the DNA of your cells. Think of how dark materials absorb UV light versus light colors that reflect, and now imagine your skin making little pigment umbrellas that sit over the cell nucleus and that’s a tan. It sounds cute, but the process dramatically increases aging. Sun exposure also alerts the body to create more cells, which can cause increased breakout activity; follicles can get plugged and oil production will increase in an attempt to nourish a dehydrated surface.
The “Cosmetic" (Immediate) Tan
UVA radiation causes oxidative stress, which in turn oxidizes existing melanin and leads to rapid darkening of the pigment. UVA may also cause melanin to be redistributed (released from melanocytes where it is already stored), but, its total quantity in the skin is unchanged. So you get quick, visible skin darkening that's only cosmetic, lasting a few hours or days (depending on your skin color). And, since it doesn't lead an increase in melanin production, there’s little increase in protection against UVB, or against sunburn.
The "Deeper" (Delayed) Tan
In the second process, triggered primarily by UVB rays, there is an increase in melanogenesis, which is the body's reaction to direct photo-damage from UV radiation. This leads to delayed tanning, and first becomes visible about 72 hours after exposure. The tan that's created by all this activity lasts much longer than the one that is caused by oxidation of existing melanin, and is also actually protective against UV skin damage and sunburn, rather than simply cosmetic. However, in order to cause true melanogenesis-tanning by means of UV exposure, some direct DNA photo-damage must be produced first, and this requires UVB exposure (as present in natural sunlight, or sunbeds that produce UVB). So, you’ve accrued some serious aging and damage here, people!
Sunburn
A sunburn is the skin’s response to extreme ultraviolet (UV) exposure and indicates severe damage. In as little as 10 minutes of intense UV exposure, the skin sets into motion a system of defense against this enemy. The face, neck, and trunk are two to four times more sensitive than the limbs.
Skin Peeling = Cell Suicide
Peeling after a sunburn is your body’s way of getting rid of the damaged cells that are at risk of “losing control” and becoming cancerous. Due to this danger, all damaged cells are instructed to commit suicide by repair mechanisms within these cells. This mass suicide of cells results in whole layers of damaged skin peeling off, to be replaced by other cells underneath those layers.