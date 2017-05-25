What Really Happens To Your Skin When You Get Sunburned?

What Happens When You Get A Tan?

No matter what you tell yourself, there really is no safe or healthy way to tan. Within seconds of the skin feeling direct sun exposure, it responds by producing melanin (also known as a suntan). You might think a tan helps provide a young, healthy glow, but over time it causes just the opposite: photo-aging, changes in skin texture, wrinkling, age spots, saggy jowls, or — worst of all — skin cancer. Don’t kid yourself: There's no such thing as a base or light tan; it’s all damage and it’s all fast-tracking your skin’s aging process. If you must get that glow, reach for body bronzer or self-tanner. There are so many options available now, there’s no excuse!