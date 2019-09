Approaching A Friend With An Eating Disorder

“I found out a good friend of mine said, 'I don't want to go to London with her because she doesn't eat and it will make me not eat’. [The trip] was meant to be for one of our close friend’s birthdays,” Catherine told me.The fact Catherine’s friend worried about her own eating goes some way to explain some of her hurtful comments. Dr Rosenfeld explains that being around sufferers can trigger disordered thoughts and behaviours in other people, so bitching “might occur as a result of being triggered in this way.”“Despite the question my book poses, most women do not have eating disorders. Yet most women do struggle with body dissatisfaction,” says Dr Rosenfeld. “I think it might be hard for those who are chronic dieters or struggle with some body image concerns to understand the gravity of a diagnosable eating disorder.”Yet even when friends do understand the gravity of the situation, it can be very difficult to say the right thing.“When someone used to say something like 'Oh, you're looking healthy', I used to stop eating as I thought that implied I was fat,” admits Catherine. “And the whole ‘You're too skinny' thing made me feel like I could be skinnier and people were always judging me.”Dr Rosenfeld explains that when we make snide remarks like these directly to sufferers, we “might be trying to communicate awareness of the problem – albeit ineffectively – yet frustration, competitiveness, and helplessness seep in.”But Catherine’s friends weren’t necessarily trying to be hurtful. Telling a person who is dealing with anorexia that they’re skinny might feel like a harmless comment, or even a compliment, but it is one among a whole host of seemingly-innocent comments that can be twisted by a suffering brain.Mary George, a senior spokesperson for eating disorder charity Beat explains that well-intentioned comments like, ”Shouldn’t you eat a bit more?” “Haven’t you done well eating that meal?” and “Wow, you have put on weight” are extremely unhelpful.That doesn’t mean you should say nothing. “Everyone we speak to who has recovered says how grateful they were someone noticed, spoke to them and felt they were worth helping, even if at the time their reaction gave a different impression,” says Mary.Beat’s tips include preparing what you want to say, choosing the right time and place, and being ready for the sufferer to react angrily. Instead of being accusatory, you should explain you’ve noticed changes in their behaviour and are concerned and want to help.Christine agrees. “Just listen and don’t judge,” she says. “I found I was really angry and aggressive verbally so it was best for people to just hear me out, let me cry, and give me a hug.”It’s clear that having a friend with an eating disorder isn’t easy. Confusion, helplessness, frustration, and jealousy are all natural responses. But although it can be cathartic to talk about sufferers, it’s always important to remember to talk to them as well.For professional help with eating disorders contact Beat on 0345 634 1414