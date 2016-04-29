One of our policies is to bring back educational maintenance allowance. We feel that young disadvantaged children are being mugged off. The way we want to do that is by removing charitable tax status from private schools.Housing is a major issue. We really want rent caps in the city. As people are being forced more and more into private rent, they need a safety net.London has always been the most expensive place in our country, but now it's a playground for the rich, essentially. My parents were nurses here – my mum still is. They were able to have a council flat, bring me and my sister up. They worked bloody hard but they were able to do that as public sector workers. Now we're seeing that people that keep our city running can no longer afford to live in the city. That's terrifying. The people make the city what it is. By keeping the people in the city, London can thrive.I want to continue the work that we're doing, building this movement. But this isn't an instant thing. It takes a lot of undoing: undoing of the trauma that's been forced on our communities, undoing of the powerlessness that our communities feel. This takes a long time. But I definitely want to be at the forefront of that, fighting and resisting in solidarity with communities across London. I see that as a future for myself. And with song at the heart of it, of course.