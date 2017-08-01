When It’s Not A Sunburn But A Sun Allergy

PMLE most frequently occurs in women between the ages of 20-40. Polymorphous refers to the fact that the rash can look different on people, but it mostly appears as pink or red bumps on the arms, chest, and legs; the face is usually not affected. Typically, it occurs in spring or early summer, and is triggered by several hours of sun exposure after a long period of no sun exposure. It's not just an unsightly rash though — this sun allergy may also itch or burn.