When It’s Not A Sunburn But A Sun Allergy

Sometimes skin conditions, for example lupus or rosacea , are not caused by the sun, but may flare up or worsen with sun exposure; these are known as photoexacerbated dermatoses. If you notice that your skin condition gets worse after you’ve been in the sun, limit your time outside, and be diligent about wearing a heavy sunscreen .People with genetic photodermatoses, which is rather rare, are very sensitive to the sun. The skin burns easily and severely, and can experience outbreaks from existing rashes with any amount of sun exposure. Also, developing skin cancer is a big concern. Finally, metabolic photodermatoses, which can also be genetic, are caused by defects in enzymes that are required for chemical reactions in the body. This results in an imbalance of a substance or chemical. The most common group of metabolic photodermatoses are the porphyrias. Depending on the type of porphyria, the nervous system (e.g., the brain), skin, and other organs may be affected. If it's the skin that is affected, sun sensitivity, along with blisters and scarring, are to be expected. It varies by the type of porphyria, but, it usually cannot be cured. Lifestyle changes - such as sun avoidance and stringent sun protection, and alcohol avoidance, can be helpful. If you feel that you are suffering from sun sensitivity that doesn't go away, see a dermatologist to discuss your concerns and possible treatments. Some rarer conditions may be more challenging to treat, but common conditions are often easily managed with good and consistent sun protection, and medical treatments with topical steroids.