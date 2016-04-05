The back room reminds me of the backstage areas inhabited by struggling bands. The floor is sticky, the couches are sagging, there are garishly lit mirrors surrounded by a clutter of makeup and hair tools, the tiny fridge smells of mould, and there is a discarded pink thong on the floor.



By way of contrast, out front, the club is ostentatious, artificially glitzy, with polished stages, polished poles, a big shiny bar and velvet-lined, rented rooms at the back.



It’s late on a Tuesday afternoon, and the place is deserted save for a few customers – all male. There is no sign of whooping, coked up groups of stags stuffing tenners into girls’ knickers... yet. I’m told they come later on.



“Yeah, it’s dead at this time. This place gives me the creeps early on. It feels a bit like a church, like you have to whisper so not to disturb anyone. It livens up a lot later.”



This observation comes from Amelie* a young woman I interviewed at length for my book, Generation Z: Their Voices, Their Lives. Amelie is 19 and by day attends a top university in Bristol and studies sociology. By night (though not every night) she strips at a club, in a different town to her university – the place she is showing me around today.



I found Amelie interesting as she was quite candid about the strangeness of straddling (pardon the expression) two worlds that are so different – and the challenges that can bring. Although stripping isn't sex work, and sex work is something she has no interest in doing, she acknowledges that she operates within the wider sex industry – something that carries a social stigma. As a result, she hasn’t told any of her family, friends or university peers about her work and tells them she is babysitting for a well-to-do family across town instead. By her own admission, the deception is the most stressful aspect of her double-life – but this doesn’t entice her to come clean.

