After a long labour, Nicole Regan-Smith was discharged from hospital on Christmas Day. She was expecting to bring home her first baby. Instead, in her hands, she held a bundle of leaflets about post-mortems and funerals.



Despite a normal pregnancy without any problems, when Nicole went into labour a few days earlier, the midwife couldn’t detect her baby’s heartbeat. During contractions, Nicole – a non-smoker, non-drinker, healthy woman deemed low-risk – was told her baby had died.



“Our world fell apart. The doctors quickly vacated the room, drew curtains around me and my husband and we just sobbed into each other’s arms,” she says.



The doctors told her she would have to deliver her baby and that a natural birth, rather than caesarean section, was better. Numb and in shock, Nicole was horrified by the prospect but managed to go through with it. After another three and a half hours of induced labour, Jessica was born. “We decided we didn’t want to see her,” says Nicole. “I didn’t know what she’d look like – I was scared,” she says.



The midwives immediately took Jessica away, cleaned her, dressed her in a baby grow, took pictures and prints of her hands and feet. They urged Nicole to see her; she’d regret it if she didn’t, they said. Nicole agreed and they brought Jessica back in, in a cold cot to preserve her body.



“She was beautiful, absolutely beautiful. She looked just like her dad, she had very long legs,” says Nicole. “We held her, and talked to her, and cuddled her. It felt like half an hour, but it was a couple of hours.”



Before Nicole and her husband Aaron returned to their home in Beckenham, his mother had swept up all of the baby’s belongings and cards, and shut them out of sight in a room. A month later was Jessica’s funeral. But the event did not bring closure for the couple; the post-mortem on Jessica’s death had come back as inconclusive.



“I feel like if we had an answer, we would’ve known what went wrong and what to look out for, for a future pregnancy. We didn’t, it was unanswered, so I completely blamed myself because I had no one else to blame,” says Nicole.

