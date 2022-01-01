Skip navigation!
Spirit Guide
The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating
Mercedes Viera
14 hours ago
Spirit Guide
Gift Yourself A Truly Unique Reading With These Tarot Candles
Mercedes Viera
14 hours ago
Spirit Guide
36 Spiritual Gifts To Take You Higher, From Tarot Decks To Crystal Collections
Mercedes Viera
14 hours ago
Somos Latinx
6 Latinx-Inspired Tarot Decks You Need In Your Bruja Collection
Picture this: you’ve been looking to inject some of your Latinx cultural roots into your tarot collection, so you make your way to the nearest bruja
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
The 5 Most Wanted Spiritual Products, According To R29 Readers
Welcome to Spirit Guide! Your guide to all your spiritual, tarot, astrology, and occult-related shopping needs — from launch announcements and exclusive
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
The Queer Tarot Deck Finally Launched — & It Couldn’t Be Qu...
Are you queer? Are you into tarot? Well, the best of both worlds has finally landed in your rainbow-tinted shop-a-verse. The much-anticipated Queer Tarot d
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
Read Your Birth Chart Like A Total Pro With This New Astrology Deck
The birth chart: it’s a snapshot of the sky on the moment you were born that can potentially dictate your personality, career, love life, and even what y
by
Mercedes Viera
Spirit Guide
Every Item You Need To Jumpstart Your Spiritual Journey This Autumn
by
Mercedes Viera