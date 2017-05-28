Zak, now one session in, says, “It appealed to me that you get tested. You go through so many tests – urine, blood, sperm count – and it’s good to monitor all that.” He hasn’t finished his letter yet – he has until he completes the programme – but it’s something he’s thought about a lot. “It’s strange giving advice to someone who hasn’t even been born yet. It will probably end up being a bit like a self-help book, do what you want with your life, that kind of thing.” And what would he say to other men thinking about donating? “Most guys are doing it anyway so you might as well do it for a good cause!”