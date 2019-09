It’s no wonder that organised criminal networks with links to terrorism are involved. Leonardo DiCaprio’s documentary The Ivory Game , which has just been released on Netflix, explores the terrifying reality of what rangers go through in trying to protect wildlife. It’s a job fraught with danger and difficulty – not just the risk of encountering poachers with rifles, but also the wild animals themselves – which has claimed the life of 1,000 rangers in the last 10 years.Which is why it’s surprising that the Black Mambas are unarmed. Instead they operate as the first line of detection, explains Craig Spencer, head warden of Balule: “When an incursion is spotted, they call in the armed unit and set up observation posts to assist that unit. The women's ability to pick up on subtle differences is often much better than the men.”The Mambas spend long days and nights tracking humans and animals, observing the ground, searching for snares and identifying fence tampering. Everjoy Mathebula joined the team this year after her older sister Yenzikele, one of the founding members, encouraged her.“I was scared the first time I went on patrol because I wasn’t used to going long distances in the bush and thought it would be too difficult” says Everjoy, 25. “We work eight hours a day and it’s tiring as the sun is very hot and you have to walk a long distance on hard, uneven ground.“But I enjoyed it straight away. We go in groups of two or three wearing camouflage and carrying our radios and cell phones. It’s important work and I am so proud of my job. It has given me self confidence and proven that I can walk long distance.”The women work in the park for three weeks at a time, living in an open camp where facilities are so basic they’re lucky if they have running water. When the 21 days are up, they have 10 days' holiday.