Every 15 minutes, an elephant is killed for its tusks. A staggering 20,000 are slaughtered annually to fuel the illegal ivory trade.



They’re shocking statistics that need urgent, innovative responses – which is where the Black Mambas come in. They’re South Africa's first all-female anti-poaching team, made up of 36 rangers aged from 19 to 33, who patrol the Balule Game Reserve on the edge of Kruger National Park, located in the northeast of the country.



The 40,000 hectares of Balule are home to leopards, lions, cheetahs, hippos, elephants, and rhinos. The Black Mambas (named after a fast-moving venomous African snake) are the first line of defence against the poachers who threaten elephants and rhinos with extinction. And it’s working. Since the team was founded in 2013, the Mambas have identified and destroyed 12 poachers’ camps as well as reducing snaring and poisoning activities by 76%. Sadly, their proud track record of no rhino poaching deaths ended in September when three were killed in one attack.



“It’s so horrible when an elephant or rhino is killed, it feels like it's our fault” says Collet Ngobeni, 32, who has been a Mamba since they were set up. “If we step back, the poachers come again. There are greedy people about who don't think of the future.”



And a future without elephants is a real possibility; if the rate of killing continues at the current rate they will be wiped out within a decade. But the high value of ivory means poachers are willing to risk everything to get their hands on it. Latest statistics value ivory at about £1700 per kilo, while rhino horn, which some Asian cultures believe has medicinal powers, can be worth as much as £7500 per kilo.

