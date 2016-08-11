Still, it got me thinking. Using data about how long and how often you've smoked, the app also works out your risk of a heart attack compared to your risk before you quit, the same with lung cancer. I once again thought about my non-smoking twin. What were her chances of developing all those terrible diseases?Because the thing about trying to quit smoking, especially with this app, is that it forces you to come to terms with the irreversible damage that you’ve done. You will never be the non-smoking twin, it’s too late. It’s a sobering exercise and, ultimately, one I have found helpful.I’m pleased to report that I’ve completely stopped smoking during the day and any evening in which I don’t find myself with a glass of wine in hand. Unfortunately, as soon as I have a drink that comes with an ABV then I have a very real problem in keeping away from the cigs.I’ve had to reset my smoking countdown clock on the app back to zero but I’m sticking with it. My non-smoking twin told me to.Read the previous instalments of The Smoking Diaries: