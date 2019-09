I recall a couple of years ago reading about a big study into the effects that smoking had on your appearance. I forget where I saw it, but I’m pretty sure it was the Daily Mail which loves nothing more than to encourage women to feel bad about their life choices.It ran photographs of twins, side by side. One twin had smoked for most of her life while the other hadn’t touched cigarettes. ‘Look at the lines around the smoker’s mouth!', it pointed. ‘Beware the sagging eye area!’, it warned.Of course, it was rather arresting to have such a visual on the damage that fags could do to you. The build up of tar in your lungs might be an invisible danger but those wrinkles couldn’t fool anyone.I often wonder about my fictional non-smoking twin and what sort of life she would have led. Did she have as many good times? Did she make the same friends? Can you see her noble choices on her face?I especially started thinking about this study when I didn’t smoke for a full 4 days, 21 hours and 58 minutes last week, one of the longest stretches of time during which a cigarette hasn’t touched my lips in about a decade. Seriously.I had such an accurate time frame because I downloaded My Last Cigarette , a free app that shows you how long it’s been since you had a puff, as well as giving you updates about your circulation and nicotine levels. It also tells you how much money you’ve saved. Then, if you’re really struggling, you can even look up their graphic motivational ‘Daily Pic’ which makes the warning images found on cigarette packets look like children’s illustrations.