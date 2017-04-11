Say you're really in a bind and don't have solution or a case: Is water okay? "It is extremely unsafe to store or rinse your contact lenses with water," Dr. Kampani says. "Even water that is safe to drink is not sterile and contains tiny microorganisms that can penetrate into your contact lens and attack the surface of your eye, potentially causing infection," she says. What about your spit — it's lubricating, right? Don't do that, Dr. DiMeglio says. "Your spit is the host of many different bacteria that can create an infection in the eye," she says. "Really, you never know what bacteria are hiding in the teeth or saliva that can wreak havoc on your ocular surface." In other words, there are no substitutes for sterile solution, Dr. Kampani says.