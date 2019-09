How To Be Kinder To Your Vagina

There’s also a general distrust around products designed for vaginas. Carrie Osman, founder of intimate health skincare brand, Sass , has had to deal with trolling by some feminists who feel she is shaming women into buying needless products. Osman believes that women should be educated in intimate healthcare products. “I know friends who get thrush after sex, or imbalances after too much exercise; why should water or going commando in bed at night be their only options?” And she’s right, these shouldn’t be our only choices. While vaginas are, on the whole, pretty good at self-cleansing (producing natural antibiotics to stop nasty bugs from getting in), sometimes they need a little help. Perhaps not on a day-to-day basis like an anti-ageing cream, just as and when. For Osman, these ‘as and whens’ are of monumental importance.Judging by Sass’ loyal following, it’s clear that women agree: “We’ve had letters saying our cleanser has transformed relationships through extra comfort and confidence. Equally, Meg Hine, a keen cyclist (and Bear Grylls' sidekick) was mightily impressed with our sports range. My favourite story though, is a girl from L.A. who took 12 pH Balanced serums back to the States, after I told her to try it when she was sore after sex.”Sass’ fresh approach to such a stigmatised product category is desperately needed. Its messaging is on point and its sleek packaging akin to the beauty ranges you’d find in Selfridges, with products named Recovery Serum and Purifying Cleanser. I’m an avid fan of these two in particular. The former is a godsend after a lengthy gym session, while the latter I tend to use on holiday or during the summer when the heat throws my pH balance out the window. Occasionally it saves me from that niggling feeling I get just before my period. Both work a treat and are a piece of cake to use. The texture is similar to an expensive face serum – minus the fragrance – and you massage in just as you would any cleanser or cream. Best of all, they needn’t be bought over the counter and sit prettily in the bathroom. They look so slick, in fact, I know of one girl whose boyfriend admitted to "loving her new face cleanser" – until she pointed out which part of the body it was meant for. Mix-up hilarity aside, it’s clear that Osman is on a mission to bring the subject of vaginal health in from the cold. She is even releasing the world’s first 'vagina dictionary', which aims to help us improve our ‘clitoracy’.