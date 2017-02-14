How did your own skincare range come about?

It all started in my kitchen. I was using products which did not work well for me. As a farm girl who grew up connected to the beauty and power of nature, I became educated in what is best for our health and appearance. I just knew what were the best ingredients for the skin, so I started mixing my own formulas. I had a lot of interest from my clients who wanted to buy them. As I couldn't spend all of my time in the kitchen, I decided to go to two innovative chemists in France and my native Taiwan. I'm an East-meets-West girl. I found it fascinating that the scientific labs struggled to replicate the magic in my formulas, despite their expertise and equipment. They were incredibly patient and enjoyed collaborating with me. I think they learned something new from me, too! They made the products safe for retail distribution and helped to refine my intuition. I'm so proud of them, they are like my own little dance company performing wonderfully and bringing beauty into the world!



How often, realistically, should we have a facial?

Ideally once a week but once a month is good if you're disciplined about looking after your skin in-between treatments.



If we can't afford a regular facial, what's your best skincare advice?

Adopting a regular and thorough skincare routine is essential. I have created a sheet mask which is the very closest you can get to replicating having a facial with me. It can be used once a week or just before a special event. I love using it after long flights, it's a great pick-me-up!