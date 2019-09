Sadly, a dancer's career is short but this gave me the opportunity to become a facialist and continue my love affair with beauty inside and out. When I retired from dancing I retrained as a shiatsu therapist and used my knowledge and intuition for knowing what the body needs to create my own facial technique. It was quite simply one beautiful accident after another!It took time, almost eight years! I'm really bad at selling myself so I let word of mouth build up my reputation. I've learned that sometimes in life you have to go slow to get somewhere fast. It also allows you to understand your identity and what it means to you. The good thing about this approach is that it endures because it's based on real experiences and trust. The real game-changer was when I became Juliette Binoche's personal facialist. When I first met her I told her that her face was sagging. She didn't look too happy but came back for a treatment a year later. After that she sung my praises, saying that I had transformed her face and spirit.I demonstrate different massage techniques, stretches and how to use my skincare on my website www.su-man.com . I also share videos on my Instagram , including how to do facial massages on yourself and exercise tips to enhance your beauty and health.Seasonal changes might affect your skin but you also have to pay attention to the needs of your skin throughout the year. Little tweaks in your skincare ritual are all you need, rather than buying seasonal products. Ultimately, you should keep your skin protected and healthy all year round. Nonetheless, here are some top tips: 1. By keeping your kidneys purified and clean it will be reflected in your skin. Boil a handful of flat organic parsley in 2 litres of water, then simmer down to 1 litre and drink it throughout the day. 2. Mix a teaspoon of honey and apple cider vinegar together. Apply this to your skin for half an hour before your nighttime skincare ritual. It reduces pigmentation and brightens your skin. Simple and affordable! 3. The winter cold can leave your skin sullen and de-energised, so exfoliating is essential. Choose an exfoliator that contains natural exfoliating agents like glycolic acid and white lily flower. This helps you shed away dead skin accumulated throughout winter. My Exfoliating Facial Polish does this brilliantly with the added bonus of conditioning the new skin cells underneath. It literally puts a spring into your skin! 4. Start your day with an antioxidant juice by mixing the following ingredients together:1/2 cup blueberries1/2 cup pomegranate pips1 kiwi7 walnutsI created my own skincare line because I didn't like anything else on the market. I felt that most products were too rich, too heavy and, in most cases, underperformed. I need products that are 'effortlessly powerful' and have textures that work well with my simple massage techniques. In my years as a facialist, I have worked on over 10,000 faces. I have learned that applying good products with the correct application can prevent five years of ageing!