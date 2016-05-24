Must. Drink. More. Water. Like flossing and eating greens, drinking plenty of water is something we all know we should do – because it makes us feel and look better, it's not that arduous, and science tells us that it even makes us better at our jobs.
Work productivity aside, we are all too familiar with dehydration reeking havoc on our skin. While we can't avoid the modern hazards of office air-con, office heating, long working hours, late nights and social indulgences, we can take control of our skincare routine and, thankfully, Clinique have heard our cries loud and clear. Cue Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief, the beauty staple sat front row in our bathroom cabinets.
This pretty in pink gel gets to work right away thanks to a clever concoction of ingredients intended to hydrate tired skin and bid farewell to pesky dry lines. Here are some of our favourite ways to use this little beauty of a pot.
1. The ultimate pre-make-up face mask. Simply leave on for five minutes then watch your make-up glide on as if you just woke up like this.
2. Mix with your foundation for the ultimate summer glow.
3. Apply the gel over make-up for the quickest refresh before after-work drinks.
4. Pop it in the fridge and apply on a hot summer's day (we can dream...) for the perfect cool down.
Work productivity aside, we are all too familiar with dehydration reeking havoc on our skin. While we can't avoid the modern hazards of office air-con, office heating, long working hours, late nights and social indulgences, we can take control of our skincare routine and, thankfully, Clinique have heard our cries loud and clear. Cue Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief, the beauty staple sat front row in our bathroom cabinets.
This pretty in pink gel gets to work right away thanks to a clever concoction of ingredients intended to hydrate tired skin and bid farewell to pesky dry lines. Here are some of our favourite ways to use this little beauty of a pot.
1. The ultimate pre-make-up face mask. Simply leave on for five minutes then watch your make-up glide on as if you just woke up like this.
2. Mix with your foundation for the ultimate summer glow.
3. Apply the gel over make-up for the quickest refresh before after-work drinks.
4. Pop it in the fridge and apply on a hot summer's day (we can dream...) for the perfect cool down.
Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief, £34
Follow Clinique on Instagram for more #MoistureSurge tips @CliniqueUK
Follow Clinique on Instagram for more #MoistureSurge tips @CliniqueUK
DIRECTED BY EDMUND FRASER; HAIR AND MAKE-UP BY MARIA COMPARETTO AT EMMA DAVIES AGENCY; ART DIRECTED AND STYLED BY: KIRSTY HATHAWAY; PRODUCED BY: SHELOA NICHOLS; MODELLED BY REFINERY29'S NELLIE EDEN
Advertisement