Grab This Cult Face Cream Before It Sells Out

We've seen a major resurgence of rose across the fragrance, makeup, and skin care categories over the past few years. When it comes to the former, once powdery blends have shed their grandma-y stereotypes in favour of more modern iterations that smell shockingly alluring. Meanwhile, makeup colors like dusty rose and rose gold have all but taken over social media. In terms of the latter, we've seen an uptick in products that call upon the flower for its soothing properties. Moral of the story? Rose is where it's at right now.