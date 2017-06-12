Grab This Cult Face Cream Before It Sells Out

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favourite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
We've seen a major resurgence of rose across the fragrance, makeup, and skin care categories over the past few years. When it comes to the former, once powdery blends have shed their grandma-y stereotypes in favour of more modern iterations that smell shockingly alluring. Meanwhile, makeup colors like dusty rose and rose gold have all but taken over social media. In terms of the latter, we've seen an uptick in products that call upon the flower for its soothing properties. Moral of the story? Rose is where it's at right now.
While we love our rose-spiked scents and palettes, the flower's use in skin care has us most excited — with one formula topping our wish list. It features not one, but four types of rose (oil and extract from the black rose, alpine rose extract, and may rose water). What is this cream we speak of? Sisley Paris' Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream.
Refinery29's beauty director Cat Quinn describes it as "heaven," noting that "it's a super light cream that feels like you're splashing cold water onto your face when you rub it on. I've been using it for three weeks and it makes my skin plump, bright, and break out-free."
Turns out we're not the only ones going gaga for this pink goo. According to the brand, sales have been off the charts. "We are on track to sell out our initial stock by the end of the month, which is record breaking for Sisley," a representative from the brand told R29. The cream also had a whopping 6,000 pre-sold units before its launch earlier this month.