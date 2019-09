But it helps to keep expectations realistic. Supplements are a trendy topic these days — just look at the success of Sugar Bear gummies and Hum Nutrition , one of Sephora's very first wellness brands. Dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, Founder & Director of Capital Laser & Skin Care , says that skin "drinks" are popular for now, but certainly aren't a cure for serious skin issues. It's difficult to reach a unanimous opinion on the beauty supplement trend in general. According to Dr. Tanzi, it could all be placebo effect or it could be relatively effective. However, there is evidence to suggest treating skin issues and aging from the inside out is equally important as topical solutions.