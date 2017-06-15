I normally rate how well my skin looks on whether or not I'd at the very least put concealer on if I'm running out of the house. By the end of the month I felt infinitely more comfortable rocking nothing but mascara. I looked... better? At the end of the day, that's the reason I spend so much time on my skin: to look better without makeup. I glowed like I had just taken a relaxing vacation as opposed to passing for an extra on The Walking Dead.