Mu Tha Paw and her colleagues at the family planning clinic in Mae La camp were trained by the Planned Parenthood Association of Thailand (supported by the United Nations Population Fund.) Executive director Montri Pekanan agrees that the programme gives women some certainty in a world of unknowns.



“These people have been there for almost 20 years. They don’t know their future, although the politics of Myanmar are changing,” he says. “But this comes from them. Helping them to take control of their fertility helps them to take control of their lives.”



The programme began back in 2000, and now operates across five refugee camps. The family planning services have reached an estimated 73,000 women, and the sexual and reproductive health education programme has reached another 4,200 women.



They provide advice, medicine, condoms, the pill, IUDs, and the contraceptive implant, as well as support for pregnant women and consultations on other reproductive health issues and hygiene. For serious problems, they refer the women to a hospital either in the camp or in the nearby city of Mae Sot. The nurses earn 2,200 baht (roughly £43) a month.



“Education, family planning and sexual health services and supplies for this community were at a very low level,” says Pekanan. “Further in [to Myanmar], you can imagine what it’s like. They use some kind of herb to prevent pregnancy, and only really stop having children when they are old.”

