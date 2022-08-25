My Hair Has Become A Way Of Expressing My Queerness, Creativity & Spirituality

Practising Buddhism also helps Reeta tap into their inner power. "I meditate and write every day. It’s about connecting with myself. As somebody that has been told so much about how they’re supposed to be in the world, I talk to myself a lot every day to make sure it’s me that I’m hearing and not anybody else," they reveal. Through Reeta's queerness, work and spirituality they find answers within themself and use these findings for collective growth with people around them. "My hair contributes to the sense of power I feel in my life. You can’t really leave the house [looking the way I do] unless you feel powerful. It’s the most gentle, loving power there is. We have to remember that we have that loving power in our masculinity and in our femininity — and there’s so much connection that is possible from that place."