Is Red Wine Actually Good For Your Skin?

Now this doesn't mean that you should start putting away a bottle of merlot a day. While Berthelot does say that drinking red wine can be beneficial to your skin, it's not the most effective way for your body to absorb the polyphenols. "Your skin will always be the last thing to get the nutrients from whatever you're consuming," she says. She suggests drinking in moderation — one or two glasses a day — especially since red wine also contains, well, alcohol, which is notoriously bad for your complexion. (And we're not just saying that. A reminder of the scientific nitty-gritty, for your reference, is right here .)There's also zero benefit in applying red wine directly to your skin — even though some blogger somewhere is racking up views with this "hack" — as the alcohol will actually dry it out. "There's been a trend of red wine baths for anti-aging, but there is no proof that that actually does anything," Berthelot says.The best way to get the benefits fo resveratrol is to look for skin-care products that utilise it as an active ingredient. Caudalie isn't your only option — although it's a good one. Bite Beauty and Philosophy also make use of grape seeds in their products. And don't be afraid to sip a glass of red wine every day, says Berthelot. "It's the French way," she adds. A glass a day may not keep the derm away forever, but it sure does taste good.