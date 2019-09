Whether you view the Queen's Birthday Honours list as outdated and elitist, or as an important celebration of great British achievement, it's always interesting to see who has been selected.This year, actress Penelope Wilton is made a Dame for services to drama, and Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter receives a CBE for services to journalism and broadcasting."I accepted this honour on behalf of older people whose experiences and expertise can contribute so much and who often feel invisible, overlooked in the workplace and portrayed as 'problems' in the media," Street-Porter said inspiringly.Martine Wiltshire, who lost both her legs in the 7/7 bombings and went on to represent Great Britain in sitting volleyball at the Paralympics, is made a CBE. "I am not accepting this award just for me. I am going to accept for all those volunteers and all those people that helped put me together, and those that support the power of sport," she is quoted as saying by The Independent Meanwhile, Dame Vera Lynn is made a Companion of Honour, joining the likes of Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench on the prestigious list.