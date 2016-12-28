These Ill & Pregnant Women In The UK Can't Access Healthcare

Anna Miller, a project leader at DOTW, said that, at the moment, most people attending their drop-in clinics are undocumented migrants or refused asylum seekers.



People in these categories tend to live in constant fear of being detained or deported, which can make visiting hospitals difficult: “The NHS is a state healthcare system,” Miller said. “There’s often anxiety about making yourself known to the state.”



Jeremy agreed this was a big part of the problem for her. She was scared that if she went to a hospital, things would escalate and she would be forced to go back to the Philippines and separated from her husband.



“We had planned to build a family together,” she said, “I was scared that would be destroyed if I was sent home.”



Sarah, 57, also a migrant living in the UK, said “paranoia” about seeing healthcare providers is so pervasive it often does not go away, even after acquiring leave to remain in the country.



Sarah contracted HIV after being gang-raped in South Africa, where she was born. When she came to the UK she told hospital staff that she was HIV positive, but was denied treatment.



At one hospital she said she was told to go away because she was costing the facility too much money. “The doctor kept telling me he wasn’t going to treat me, that I had overstayed my welcome and that I should go back to South Africa,” she said.



Other, slightly more helpful staff advised her to register with a GP – but the poor treatment she had already received from medical professionals, combined with worries about being billed, and fear of being reported to the Home Office, stopped her.



For 18 months she did not take any medication for her condition, and was convinced that she was going to die.



“People tell a lot of stories, [they say the] GP will call immigration on you,” she said. “You become paranoid. Your mental state just goes and you don’t trust anyone.”



She said many of her friends feel the same way. “They’ve been here more than 20 years, some of them, and they still don’t have GPs. Because they don’t feel safe to go register with a GP.”

