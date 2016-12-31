These full, carefree pigtail buns (which work on most hair types) are a punked-up, messy hair day option that celebs love. With mega-teased height and volume, it's the perfect antidote to any end-of-year hair fatigue. They're also downright playful, and after a year like 2016, we could all use a little levity. Watch the video above for the full technique, and try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Part your hair down the middle with a comb, then brush into two ponytails at your crown, securing with an elastic. Step 2. With a mixed-bristle brush, fully tease each ponytail, dragging the brush downwards from the ends of the hair. Step 3. Gather the teased hair in your hand and arrange it around the base of the elastic, being mindful not to smoosh the volume. Pin in place, then repeat on the other side. Step 4. Finish with a mist of hairspray allover.
