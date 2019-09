Half the world’s population spend an average of 6.25 years of their lives menstruating, yet it is still one of life’s mysteries.That’s why millions of have started to diarise their monthly cycles on their smartphones using period tracking apps, like Period Tracker, Glow, Clue and Kindara.The apps encourage to you input how you feel throughout the month and what your period is like – from bloating to lumpy blood flow, inhaling chocolate to feeling emotionally triggered by First Dates – to help spot patterns or abnormalities. They also predict your fertility window, making them popular among women trying – or trying to avoid – getting pregnant.On the surface, period-tracking apps sound like another excellent invention making modern life a little easier, like Citymapper or Wunderlist. But free apps need to make money and most of them do it by trading our data . So before we start divulging our most intimate bodily details, shouldn’t we question how secure these apps are? And how our data is being collected, shared, with whom – and importantly – why?I casually surveyed my friends who use period tracking apps to see if this is an issue for them. The responses sat in two camps: “It doesn’t bother me” or “It didn’t occur to me to be concerned.”Helen Morris, a PR and yoga teacher, uses the period-tracking app Clue, which tracks her energy, motivation and sleep levels in her menstrual cycle. “It’s really useful, particularly if I'm having one of those days where I feel a bit off and I don't know why,” she says.She read the data policy before signing up. “Everything we do is online and tracked anyway, so for me it's not creepy, it's just how it is,” she says.“I don't think there is any difference between my Nike app knowing how many miles I ran this month and my period app knowing my biological details. If technology like this is encouraging women to become more in tune with their bodies then that's a good thing,” she adds.Samantha Goolden, a senior merchandiser, falls into the other camp. She uses the app Period Log but didn’t read its privacy policy. “To be honest, before now I hadn't really thought about whether it would be shared or not,” she tells me. “Yes, perhaps it’s a little creepy but so far I haven't noticed any period-related marketing towards me”The rise of the internet and mobile technology has entered us into a Faustian pact with tech companies; in exchange for information about ourselves, like gender, location, age, favourite breakfast cereal, we get an array of amazing free tools and services that bring great convenience to our lives.