After that initial bloodshed, the amount of time that it takes for your period to come back depends on whether or not you're breastfeeding. When you breastfeed, the hormones that trigger ovulation are suppressed, so you typically won't have a period until you stop breastfeeding , Dr. Cannon says. For people who are exclusively breastfeeding (meaning no bottle feeding), it can take much longer for it to come back, even up to six months after delivery, she says. For people who are not breastfeeding, it's possible to ovulate as early as 25 days after giving birth, but on average, ovulation occurs 39 days after giving birth, Dr. Cannon says. "A period typically occurs two weeks after ovulation, so on average about eight weeks after delivery," she says.