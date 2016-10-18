If we view passing as part of the existing 'beauty myth' we can begin to see how it sits firmly as our enemy and not as our friend. It's not a safe space; although its current capital seems to offer safety, it's really a house with a roof held up by termite infested beams. Quite literally, the space we occupy when we pass never belongs to us, it's often constructed from an outdated model of femininity and is more often than not controlled by men. That's not to demonise men but our space is based on a model of a woman looking just like a woman and actually although that may sound reasonable it's not, it's cruel, simplistic and punishing. It's the same model that says women should be thin, and that fat is always lazy. The same model that has young girls in primary schools checking the contents of their lunch boxes because they are already aware that they should watch what they eat. Girls as young as eight being aware of the word diet. People have often told me and others that to be safe we must try harder to become 'invisibly-woman', eat slower, sway more, talk higher, laugh with a lilt.Trans-sisters: we have to be present in this fight against sexist standards of beauty. We have to stand up and claim a space based on our own standards of comfort and occupy-ability. We have fought for so long to do this thing called transition – let's fight to transition to a loving space.We can and should aim for a space in which we explore, shape and define our bodies, our desires, our feminism and our futures. A space in which a trans body, in all of its uniqueness and difference is enough – more than enough. A space in which having a birth certificate with a different allocated gender is seen as a thing of great humanity and bravery, a thing that denotes a life lived well.I don't want to seem like a 'bad trans' or an 'ungrateful trans', I'm happy for all of the cis support; media, political, LGB, charitable, but I want to help to create a space in which young trans folk can feel like they don't have to make grand gestures when just the simple words 'I am' will do. We should help them by rallying against the insidious cocoon that is 'passing', it's our feminist obligation, it's our trans duty.